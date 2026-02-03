Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea organized the Korean Language Promotion Day at Bishwa Bhasa Campus, Kathmandu, on January 22. Tae-young Park, the Korean Ambassador, attended the program and encouraged the concerned stakeholders—Hangeul School and the King Sejong Institute—to further promote Korean language education in Nepal.

Ambassador Park highlighted that the Embassy has been organizing various programs to promote cultural and language exchanges between Nepal and Korea. He also expressed that, through mutual cooperation programs, close ties would be further strengthened and the bilateral relationship would reach new heights.

The Korean Embassy has cooperated closely with the EPS Center, Tribhuvan University, and higher secondary schools in Nepal to support Korean language education. The Embassy has provided Korean language textbooks to Korean language education centres in response to the growing interest in learning Korean in Nepal.

Each year, the Embassy conducts a survey to assess the demand for Korean language textbooks in education centres that offer Korean as an optional subject. In Nepal, there are King Sejong Institutes, Korean schools, and secondary schools teaching the Korean language. In 2026, the Embassy is in the process of distributing 600 Korean books donated by a local government in Korea to relevant institutions. In January 2026, the EPS Center donated 100 Korean textbooks to a high school in Lumbini Province. Some high schools plan to include the Korean language as an optional subject in the Secondary Education Examination (SEE).

Furthermore, 36 prospective Korean language teachers completed Korean language teacher training courses in 2023 and 2024 at Bishwa Bhasa Campus (T.U.) under the Nepalese Korean Language Teacher Training Program, with financial support of USD 63,000. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal and Korean public agencies in Nepal will continue to improve educational quality and ensure access to learning materials for Korean language learners. Building on these efforts, the establishment of Korean language and Korean studies departments at universities in Nepal is also expected.

The Korean education system is widely admired in Asian countries. Fans of K-pop (Korean popular music), K-drama (Korean television dramas), Korean films, and even Korean video games want to learn the language spoken by the stars they admire and the characters they love to watch.