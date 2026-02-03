Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 3: Nepal’s foreign exchange reserves continue to grow as inflows of foreign currency exceed outflows, leading to a steady buildup of reserves in recent years.

According to the current macroeconomic and financial situation report based on six months of data for fiscal year 2082 83, made public on Monday by Nepal Rastra Bank, total foreign exchange reserves increased by 21.1 percent to reach Rs 32.42 trillion by mid-January 2026. At the end of the previous fiscal year in mid July 2025, reserves stood at Rs 26.77 trillion.

By mid-January last year, total reserves had reached Rs 23.16 trillion, showing a strong year on year rise this time.

In US dollar terms, Nepal’s total foreign exchange reserves have climbed to USD 22.47 billion. This marks a 15.2 percent increase from USD 19.50 billion recorded at the end of the last fiscal year, the central bank said.

Of the total reserves, the amount held by Nepal Rastra Bank has reached Rs 28.84 trillion. This is a 19.4 percent increase from Rs 24.14 trillion recorded in mid July 2025.

Foreign exchange reserves held by banks and financial institutions other than the central bank have grown even faster. These institutions now hold Rs 3.58 trillion in foreign currency reserves, up from Rs 2.63 trillion at the end of the previous fiscal year. This represents a growth of 36.2 percent by mid-January.

Overall, Indian currency accounts for 22.3 percent of Nepal’s total foreign exchange reserves.

Based on import data for the first six months of fiscal year 2082 83, the central bank said the current level of foreign exchange reserves held by the banking sector is sufficient to cover imports of goods for 21.4 months. The reserves can also support imports of goods and services for 18.1 months.

The report also shows that total foreign exchange reserves now stand at 53.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The ratios of reserves to total imports and to broad money supply stand at 150.7 percent and 40.5 percent respectively.

The steady rise in reserves reflects stronger foreign currency inflows and has helped improve Nepal’s external sector position, providing a cushion against external shocks and supporting overall economic stability.

People’s News Monitoring Service