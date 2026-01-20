Spread the love

Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party chair Rajendra Lingden has said the country cannot find a way forward through polarization among political parties that hold opposing ideological and political views.

Speaking at a party entry programme held at the party’s central office on Monday, Lingden said unity among parties with similar ideological positions is natural, but polarization beyond that cannot resolve the country’s problems.

He directed party leaders and cadres to stay united, strengthen the party organization, and work toward victory in the upcoming election.

Welcoming advocate Swagat Nepal and journalist Gajendra Budhathoki into the party, Lingden said politics of exclusion should not be practiced in the country. He added that preparations are underway to build pressure on all political parties and concerned stakeholders to reach a new political understanding.

People’s News Monitoring Service