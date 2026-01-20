Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 20: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mahabir Pun has resigned.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Khanal confirmed Pun’s resignation through social media. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Mahabir Pun has resigned to focus on his campaign.”

later Pun filed his candidacy from Myagdi as an independent candidate

Earlier, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Kulman Ghising, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel, and Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta had also resigned. Ghising, Kharel, and Gupta are contesting the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5.

People’s News Monitoring Service