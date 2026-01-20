Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 20: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel has resigned from his position.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Kharel submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday evening.

Kharel is set to contest the upcoming House of Representatives election from the Lalitpur-2 constituency as a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

He stepped down on Monday as the filing of nominations for the election is scheduled for Tuesday.

Kharel, who has a background as a media professional and journalist, was appointed as the communications minister on September 22, 2025.

People’s News Monitoring Service