Kathmandu, Jan 20: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) chair Rajendra Lingden has said that the party has fully entered the election process despite its disagreement with the electoral system.

Speaking at a programme organised at the party office in Dhumbarahi on Monday, Lingden said the party remains firm in its view that elections held without addressing problems in the current state structure, electoral system, and appointment process will not offer a way out. However, as the country has forcefully moved toward elections, the party has also decided to take part.

He said that as a democratic party, the RPP will participate in elections and use them as an integral part of its political movement.

Lingden also said that building long-term peace and stability in the country requires a new understanding among the former king, political parties, and the Gen Z generation.

People’s News Monitoring Service