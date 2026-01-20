Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 20: Candidate nomination for the first past the post seats in the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, is taking place today across the country.

The Election Commission said nominations will be registered from 10 am to 5 pm at election offices in all 165 constituencies nationwide.

Candidates must appear in person with a copy of their citizenship certificate or a copy of their voter ID card. They must also present proof that their name appears on the final voter list of a rural municipality or municipality.

The commission has urged all political parties and concerned candidates to avoid show of force during nomination, and to reach election offices in a calm and orderly manner.

The commission has also set specific time slots for major political parties and candidates to file nominations. It said the move aims to reduce crowding and make the nomination process smoother.

People’s News Monitoring Service