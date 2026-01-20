Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 20: Janak Education Materials Centre, tasked with printing ballot papers for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, has so far printed 10.23 million ballot papers for the proportional representation category.

According to details provided by the centre, 1.313 million ballot papers were printed in the last 24 hours alone. The Election Commission has instructed the centre to print a total of 20.83 million ballot papers for the proportional representation system. With this, around 50 percent of the required ballots have already been printed.

The centre has also supplied 1,098,200 ballot papers to the Election Commission so far. In the past 24 hours, it completed packing 1,431 ballot boxes. A total of 7,841 ballot boxes have been packed, while 12,989 boxes are yet to be completed.

Printing of ballot papers for the first past the post system will begin only after the nomination process, claim and objection review, publication of the final candidate list, and allocation of election symbols, the centre said.

People’s News Monitoring Service