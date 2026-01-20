Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 20: Former Prime Minister and outgoing president of the Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, will not contest the upcoming election to the House of Representatives. With this decision, his uninterrupted parliamentary journey of 34 years has come to a halt.

Deuba’s secretariat announced on Monday that he would not be a candidate in the election. He has been elected from Dadeldhura in every election since 1991 (B.S. 2048), but this time he will not be running.

As the party has become embroiled in internal disputes ahead of the elections, many senior leaders of the Nepali Congress have decided not to contest this time. In particular, the parliamentary careers of elderly leaders from Deuba’s faction have been brought to an end by party president Gagan Kumar Thapa.

President Thapa has been prioritizing younger candidates in distributing tickets for the House of Representatives election. Nominations for the first-past-the-post seats are being filed across the country today for the House of Representatives election to be held on March 5.

People’s News Monitoring Service.