Kathmandu, Jan 20: Chief Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari has warned candidates not to use musical bands or any form of show of force while filing nomination papers.

Speaking to journalists at the Election Commission on Monday, Bhandari said such activities during nomination are strictly prohibited by law as well as by the election code of conduct. He cautioned that the commission will take strict action against anyone found violating the code.

He urged candidates to submit their nomination papers in a disciplined manner by following the code of conduct in good faith.

Bhandari said the upcoming election will be held in a clean, free, fair, and fear free environment, and asked the public not to doubt the election process.

“Using musical bands or other forms of show of force during nomination is completely banned by law and the code of conduct. If candidates file nominations while fully respecting the code, it will help assure all stakeholders, voters, and observers at home and abroad that the election will be clean, free, fair, and held without fear. There is no reason to doubt this election,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service