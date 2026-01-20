Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 20: Senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Balen (Balendra) Shah, has asked, “Will you make a son of Madhesh the prime minister?”

Addressing the RSP’s Change Declaration meeting in Janakpur on Monday in the Maithili language, Shah said the time has come to make a “son of Madhesh” the prime minister.

“At the end of my address, let me say this, do not vote for the bell just because a son of Madhesh has come, do not vote for the bell just because a Madheshi may become prime minister. Vote for the bell because the right person, the right time, and the right government are coming,” Shah said.

During his address, he also said the provinces need to be made stronger. Noting that some people have raised questions about federalism, he said he believes federalism must be strengthened further.

He said, “To change the chief administrative officer of Janakpur, one has to go to the capital. Why go there when Janakpur itself is a provincial capital? Why go to Kathmandu? One should not go to Kathmandu to ask for rights. One should go there to visit, to see Pashupati and Swayambhu. There is no need to go there to demand rights.”

People’s News Monitoring Service