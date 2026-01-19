Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 19: Youth and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta has resigned from his post. Purushottam Yadav, also known as ‘Gen Z’ and affiliated with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), said Gupta submitted his resignation on Sunday, Magh 4.

“I am with the minister. He submitted his resignation yesterday,” Yadav told Baahrakhari.

Gupta had been appointed minister on Kartik 9. Sources close to him said his resignation has yet to be officially approved.

On Monday morning, Magh 5, Gupta, along with Balendra Shah (Balen), went to Siraha to lay a wreath at the memorial of martyrs of the Madhes movement. Balen is scheduled to participate in an RSP meeting in Janakpur the same day. Sources said Gupta will not attend the RSP meeting since his resignation has not yet been approved.

People’s News Monitoring Service