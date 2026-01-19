Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 19: Pradeep Yadav has received a ticket from Parsa 1, while Ishtiyak Rai has been fielded from Banke 3. They received their tickets last night from UML chair KP Sharma Oli.

Yadav had won from Parsa 1 in the 2017 and 2022 elections. Rai, on the other hand, was defeated by RPP candidate Dhawal Shumsher Rana in the 2022 election.

Along with Yadav and Rai, Birgunj Mayor Rajen Man Singh has also joined UML, party secretary Mahesh Basnet said.

Singh, who was earlier close to Sharat Singh Bhandari, won the Birgunj Metropolitan City mayoral election in 2022.

Candidate nomination for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026 will take place tomorrow on Magh 6.

People’s News Monitoring Service