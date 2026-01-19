Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 19: Three-way talks are ongoing within the Nepali Congress as the party moves toward distributing election tickets through consensus.

Leaders close to party president Gagan Thapa, former president Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Dr Shekhar Koirala are holding continuous discussions. A Deuba-aligned leader said party spokesperson Devraj Chalise, Ramesh Lekhak, and Dr Minendra Rijal are actively involved in the talks.

According to the leader, the discussions are aimed at finalizing ticket allocation on the basis of agreement among the three camps.

Chair Gagan Thapa has also shared a video on social media, saying the party is likely to settle the ticket issue by this evening.

“We are in the final phase of selecting candidates. We are trying to do it differently,” Thapa said. “The party statute says candidates should be selected from the grassroots. In some places, this has worked; in others it has not. Even after the Election Commission’s decision, some colleagues who were not satisfied have gone for legal review. Still, until last evening, we kept pushing for consensus.”