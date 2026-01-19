Spread the love



Kathmandu, Jan 19: The Tamang community and several other ethnic groups are celebrating Sonam Lhosar, their New Year festival, with various programmes today.

According to the Manjushree calendar, today marks the start of the 2,862nd year, ushering in the Year of the Horse after completing the Year of the Snake. Sonam Lhosar is observed annually on Magh Shukla Pratipada and is accompanied by cultural events, rituals, and community gatherings.

The festival follows a 12-year cycle with each year represented by an animal: rat, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, and pig. While it is especially prominent in districts of Bagmati Province with large Tamang populations, communities such as Hyolmo, Thakali, Jirel, Nesyangwa, Bhote, Dura, Lepcha, and others also celebrate it with much enthusiasm.

This year, the government has declared a public holiday on Monday to mark the occasion. Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav extended greetings to all celebrating communities, highlighting how such festivals strengthen the values of the republic, inclusion, equality, federalism, secularism, and the rule of law.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal also conveyed his wishes, emphasizing social and cultural harmony, brotherhood, and national unity. He noted that Sonam Lhosar plays an important role in preserving and promoting the traditional cultural heritage of the Tamang community.

People’s News Monitoring Service