Kathmandu, January 19: UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli is traveling to Jhapa today to file his candidacy nomination from Jhapa Constituency No. 5. He is scheduled to land in Bhadrapur on a 10:25 a.m. flight today to register his candidacy from Jhapa-5.

According to party central member Tulsi Karki, Chairperson Oli will briefly meet leaders and cadres of Constituency No. 1 in Bhadrapur and take updates on the latest situation in the constituency.

Karki also said that Oli will meet leaders and cadres of his own constituency, Damak-5, in Damak. The UML has stated that Chairperson Oli is also preparing to visit his residence in Damak that was set on fire during the Gen Z vandalism incident.

People’s News Monitoring Service.