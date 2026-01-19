Spread the love

Madrid, Jan 19: A collision between two high-speed trains in southern Spain has killed at least 21 people and “seriously” injured 30, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, Spanish Minister of Transport Oscar Puente told reporters at a news conference at Atocha station in Madrid, adding that it was “really strange” that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, he said.

ADIF personnel were also coordinating with emergency services on the ground.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said Spain was enduring a “night of deep pain”.

“Today is a night of deep pain for our country owing to the tragic rail accident in Adamuz,” Sanchez wrote on X.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. No word can alleviate such great suffering, but I want them to know that the whole country is by their side in this tough moment,” he added.

Trains travelling from the Andalusia region to Madrid have been suspended, with services from Cordoba, Sevilla, Malaga and Huelva expected to be unavailable through “at least” Monday, the rail body said.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for the public broadcaster RTVE, told the digital outlet Informacion that he had been on board the Malaga train.

The train’s last two carriages derailed, he said, with the final carriage turning fully onto its side as it landed on the tracks.

It felt like the train was experiencing an “earthquake” in the moments before the crash, Jimenez said. (Al Jazeera)

