Kathmandu, Jan 19: With 45 days left for the House of Representatives election, the Election Commission has enforced the Election Code of Conduct 2082 from midnight on Sunday.

The commission invoked powers under Section 22 of the Election Commission Act 2073 to bring the code into force. The provisions apply to government offices and officials, ministers at federal and provincial levels, constitutional bodies, local governments, civil servants, political parties and their affiliated bodies, universities, media organizations, and other public institutions.

EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said the decision was taken at a commission meeting with the aim of ensuring an election environment that is free, fair, and fearless. The code has already been published in the Nepal Gazette.

