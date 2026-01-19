Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 19: The Election Commission has turned down a request from the Sher Bahadur Deuba camp of the Nepali Congress to delay the nomination date for candidates contesting the House of Representatives election under the first-past-the-post system, set for March 5.

As per the Commission’s election calendar, nominations are scheduled for January 20, and the EC has made it clear that the date will not change. Spokesperson Narayan Bhattarai said the schedule was announced earlier, and the Commission has no plan to revise it.

His remarks followed a visit to the EC on Sunday by Krishna Prasad Paudel, chief secretary of the Deuba faction’s central office, who submitted an application asking for a halt to the election process, including the nomination procedure for direct elections.

Bhattarai said he had no information about the application, adding that it may have been sent to the legal section. The request came amid rising dissatisfaction within the Deuba group after the EC recognized the Central Working Committee elected under Gagan Thapa’s leadership through the party’s Special General Convention, ending the dispute over the party’s legitimacy.

In response, the Deuba faction filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on Sunday, challenging the EC’s decision. Following the submission of the application, rumours spread about a possible delay in the election, but the EC dismissed them as baseless. On the same day, EC officials also held a meeting with Prime Minister Sushila Kaki, which, according to the Commission, focused mainly on enforcing the election code of conduct.

Candidates asked to submit nominations on January 20

The Election Commission has instructed candidates contesting under the first past the post system to appear at the concerned Returning Officer’s office on January 20 to register their nominations for the March 5 House of Representatives election. Candidates must carry photocopies of their citizenship certificate and voter ID card.

They are also required to show proof that their names appear on the voter list at any local level. Those who previously held paid positions in state-owned bodies must submit evidence of resignation. Each nomination must include a proposer and a seconder.

Party candidates must present an official nomination letter issued by the party’s central committee or an authorised official. Candidates are also required to submit personal information and details of their property as per existing election laws and directives.

