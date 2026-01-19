Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 19: The Election Commission on Sunday made public the closed list of candidates submitted by political parties under the proportional representation system for the House of Representatives election.

According to EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, the list includes 3,213 names forwarded by 63 political parties using 57 election symbols.

The disclosure was carried out in line with Section 25 of the HoR Proportional Election Directive 2082.

The commission has invited complaints on the eligibility of any listed candidate. Objections can be filed between January 19 and January 24 using the format set by the directive.

People’s News Monitoring Service