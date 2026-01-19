Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 19: Durga Prasai has been arrested by the police in Pokhara. According to Kaski District Police Office Chief Superintendent of Police Navin Karki, preparations are underway to send Prasai to Kathmandu after his arrest this afternoon. “Since his case is in Kathmandu, we are sending him there,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Election Commission had written to the Police’s Cyber Bureau requesting action against Prasai. A few days ago, Prasai had released a video alleging that the faction in favor of the Nepali Congress’s special general convention had paid NPR 520 million to the Commission. Regarding the same matter, the Commission had instructed the police to arrest Prasai and conduct an investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.