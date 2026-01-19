Spread the love

Kathmandu, 19 January: Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA), organized “Bangladesh Medical Education Fair-2026” in Kathmandu on Saturday to promote Bangladesh’s medical education among Nepali students.

20 private medical colleges from Bangladesh participated in the fair with the necessary information regarding medical education opportunities in Bangladesh for aspiring Nepali students and their guardians.

In his address at the inauguration of the fair, Ambassador of Bangladesh highlighted the long-standing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Nepal and underscored the growing cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, particularly medical education. He noted that Bangladesh has emerged as a trusted destination for international medical students due to its quality education, extensive clinical training, affordable tuition fees, modern medical facilities with the use of technology, and internationally recognized degrees. He stated that the course curriculum and system of examination in Bangladesh is based on Canadian system which is better than any other South Asian country.

He added that the similarities in language and social environment of Bangladesh and Nepal makes Nepali students more comfortable in Bangladesh while pursuing higher education. He further emphasized that the students get the opportunity to examine varieties of diseases which ultimately gives them good clinical knowledge. He pointed out that a significant number of Nepali doctors have received medical education from Bangladesh and are making valuable contributions to Nepal’s healthcare sector. Especially, the quality of post-graduate doctors is best and it’s valued all over the world. The Ambassador reiterated the Embassy’s commitment to promoting educational cooperation and enhancing people-to-people connectivity between the two friendly countries.

During the inaugural session, the Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) delivered a detailed presentation on the medical education system of Bangladesh, highlighting academic standards, curriculum structure, clinical exposure, and student support services. The former President of BPMCA also addressed the audience, sharing insights on the association’s role in maintaining quality education and fostering international academic collaboration.

The fair provided a direct interaction platform for students and parents to engage with representatives of Bangladeshi medical colleges. Participants received first-hand information on admission procedures, eligibility requirements, academic programs, tuition fees, scholarships, accommodation facilities, and overall student life in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Medical Education Fair drew an encouraging response from students, guardians, and the academic community and was widely appreciated as a timely and informative initiative. More than 500 Nepali students visited the fair to interact with the representatives of the medical colleges.

The delegation from the BPMCA also met Dr. Bikash Devkota, Secretary (Health), Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal and the Acting Chairman of Nepal Medical Council (NMC).

