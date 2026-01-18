Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 18: Dean R. Thompson, the US Ambassador to Nepal, expressed his gratitude to Nepal and its people as he prepares to conclude his tenure and return home. He shared his appreciation on social media for the kindness and goodwill shown to him by Nepali citizens during his stay.

In a message marking the end of his tenure, Thompson said he feels deeply grateful as his time in Nepal comes to a close. He noted that the warmth he experienced across the country, the patience of its citizens, and their optimism for the future have left a lasting impression on him.

The ambassador also expressed pride in the 79-year-long relationship between the United States and Nepal and the progress achieved during this period. He expressed confidence that the partnership between the two nations will continue to grow through trade, investment, and innovation in the future.

Concluding his message, Thompson said, “Thank you, Nepal,” paying respect to the Nepali people.

People’s News Monitoring Service