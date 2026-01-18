Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 18: Strong dissatisfaction has surfaced within the UML over the selection of candidates. At the party Secretariat meeting held on Saturday that lasted nearly eight hours, candidates were selected without any fixed criteria. Following this, Deputy General Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai expressed his dissatisfaction and left the meeting saying he would submit a three-point note of dissent.

According to sources, Bhattarai is preparing to submit the note of dissent at the party office on Sunday (today), accusing Party Chair KP Sharma Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel of arbitrarily finalizing candidates. During the meeting, Chair Oli had said that Bhattarai himself would not be given a ticket from Taplejung.

In response, Bhattarai asked why he should be denied the opportunity to contest elections when he could play a constructive role in Parliament and had already performed well in the past. “But the chair did not give a positive answer,” said a Secretariat member. “It appeared that there was an attempt to sideline leaders, including Yogesh, who had competed from a different group during the 11th General Convention.”

Oli has been found to be unfavorable toward leaders including Yogesh Bhattarai, Surendra Pandey, Gokul Baskota, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Binod Dhakal, Karna Thapa, Ganesh Pahadi, Jhapad Rawal, Tara Lama, among others. These leaders had contested from the Ishwar Pokhrel faction in the UML’s 11th National General Convention.

Finalized candidates

Sudurpaschim Province

Kailali

  1. Dwarika Nyaupane
  2. Suryabahadur Thapa
  3. Gaurishankar Chaudhary
  4. Lekhraj Bhatta
  5. Yagyaraj Dhungana

Kanchanpur

  1. Kamala Bohara
  2. Bachan Bahadur Singh
  3. Deepak Bhatta

Achham

  1. Jhapad Bahadur Bohara
  2. Yagya Bogati

Bajura

  1. Lal Bahadur Thapa

Doti

  1. Deepak Dhami

Dadeldhura

  1. Chakra Snehi

Bajhang

  1. Afilal Okheda

Baitadi

  1. Damodar Bhandari

Darchula

  1. Ganesh Singh Thagunna

Karnali Province

Salyan

  1. Gulabjang Shah

Rukum West

  1. Nandaram Devkota

Surkhet

  1. Dhurba Shahi
  2. Kulmani Devkota

Kalikot

  1. Nagendra Shahi (National)

Jumla

  1. Shantibahadur Mahat

Mugu

  1. Purnabahadur Rokaya

Humla

  1. Dal Fadera

Dolpa

  1. Lank Rokaya

Dailekh

  1. Rabindra Raj Sharma
  2. Laxmi Raj Sharma

Jajarkot

  1. Dammar Bahadur Singh

Lumbini Province

Nawalparasi

  1. Ram Prasad Pandey
  2. Bhagwati Prasad Yadav

Rupandehi

  1. To be decided by the Chair
  2. To be decided by the Chair
  3. Basudev Ghimire
  4. To be decided by the Chair
  5. Khimlal Bhattarai

Kapilvastu

  1. Bishram Chaudhary
  2. To be decided by the Chair
  3. Birendra Kadauniya

Dang

  1. To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary
  2. To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary
  3. Ghanshyam Pandey

Banke

  1. Surya Dhakal
  2. To be decided by the Chair
  3. Dal Bahadur Sunar

Bardiya

  1. Salikram Adhikari
  2. Bimala Bik

Palpa

  1. Narayan Acharya
  2. Bishnu Prasad Poudel

Rukum East

  1. To be decided by the Chair

Rolpa

  1. Gokul Gharti

Pyuthan

  1. Suryabahadur Thapa

Arghakhanchi

  1. Pitambar Bhusal

Gulmi

  1. Pradeep Gyawali
  2. Gokarna Bista

Gandaki Province

Nawalpur

  1. Bhagirath Sapkota
  2. Til Bahadur (Tilak) Mahat Chhetri

Gorkha

  1. R.C. Lamichhane
  2. Milan Gurung

Lamjung

  1. Prithvi Subba Gurung

Tanahun

  1. Bhagwati Nyaupane
  2. Kedar Sigdel

Syangja

  1. Min Prasad Gurung
  2. Khim Bahadur Thapa

Myagdi

  1. Hari Krishna Shrestha

Kaski

  1. Bain Bahadur Chhetri
  2. Krishna Thapa
  3. Damodar Bairagi

Baglung

  1. Hira KC
  2. Manju Sharma Chalise

Mustang

  1. Indradhara Bista

Manang

  1. Polden Sotang Gurung

Parbat

  1. Padam Giri

Bagmati Province

Sindhuli

  1. Pradeep KC (Katuwal)
  2. Manoj Jung Thapa

Ramechhap

  1. Madhav Prasad Dhungel

Dolakha

  1. Parbat Gurung

Sindhupalchok

  1. Ang Dorje Sherpa
  2. Sher Bahadur Tamang

Kavre

  1. Amit Lama
  2. To be decided by the Chair

Dhading

  1. Bhumi Tripathi
  2. Dhan Bahadur Ghale

Nuwakot

  1. Badri Mainali
  2. Keshav Pandey

Rasuwa

  1. Prem Bahadur Tamang

Makwanpur

  1. Rameshwar Rana
  2. Mahesh Bartaula

Chitwan

  1. Krishna Raj (Kamal) Pathak
  2. Asmin Ghimire
  3. Shankar Raj Thapaliya

Kathmandu

  1. Mohan Regmi
  2. Maniram Phuyal
  3. Rameshwar Phuyal
  4. To be decided by the Chair
  5. To be decided by the Chair
  6. Aman Kumar Maske
  7. To be decided by the Chair
  8. Rajesh Shakya
  9. To be decided by the Chair
  10. Binod Shrestha

Lalitpur

  1. Chetnath Sanjel
  2. Prem Bahadur Maharjan
  3. To be decided by the Chair

Madhesh Province

Saptari

  1. Suman Pyakurel
  2. Satish Singh
  3. Tarakant Chaudhary
  4. Bal Krishna Chaudhary

Siraha

  1. Kedar Yadav
  2. Navin Kumar Yadav
  3. Lilanath Shrestha
  4. Biltu Yadav

Dhanusha

  1. Ramchandra Mandal
  2. Umashankar Agrahari
  3. Julie Mahato
  4. Raghuvir Mahaseth

Mahottari

  1. Laxmi Mahato Koiri
  2. Ram Parikshan Yadav
  3. To be decided by the Chair
  4. Saroj Yadav

Sarlahi

  1. To be decided by the Chair
  2. To be decided by the Chair
  3. Hari Upreti

Rautahat

  1. Ajay Gupta
  2. Shailendra Sah
  3. Kundan Kushwaha
  4. Ramji Shah

Bara

  1. Achyut Mainali
  2. Balbir Chaudhary
  3. Jwala Shah
  4. Kisan Shrestha

Parsa

  1. To be decided by the Chair
  2. To be decided by the Chair
  3. Pramod Jaiswal
  4. Jalim Miyan Ansari

Koshi Province

Taplejung

  1. To be decided by the Chair

Panchthar

  1. Aindra Sundar Nembang

Ilam

  1. Kajiman Kagate
  2. Suhang Nembang

Jhapa

  1. Ramchandra Upreti
  2. Devraj Ghimire
  3. To be decided by the Chair
  4. Manoj Tamli
  5. KP Sharma Oli

Sankhuwasabha

  1. Dr. Arjun Karki

Dhankuta

  1. Rajendra Rai

Bhojpur

  1. Sherdan Rai

Terhathum

  1. Bhanubhakta Dhakal

Sunsari

  1. Surya Pandak
    2 & 3. Jagadish Kusiyat (one from Sunsari–1 to be decided by the Chair)
  2. Bhagwati Chaudhary

Morang

  1. Ghanshyam Khatiwada
  2. Dilip Bagediya
  3. Dilip Rai
  4. Jeevan Ghimire
  5. To be decided by the Chair
  6. To be decided by the Chair

Solukhumbu

  1. Kalpana Rai

Okhaldhunga

  1. Asmita Thapa

Udayapur

  1. Durga Thapa Swoti
  2. Amar Raimajhi

Khotang

  1. Dev Bikram Rai

Change in Bishnu Paudel’s constituency

CPN-UML Vice Chair Vishnu Paudel’s constituency has been changed. Paudel, who had been winning elections from Rupandehi-2, has been given a ticket this time from Palpa-2. Previously, Thakur Gaire had won from Palpa-2, but this time he was denied a ticket and Paudel was nominated instead.

UML Secretariat decision to project KP Oli as future Prime Minister

The UML Secretariat meeting held on Saturday decided to project Party Chair KP Sharma Oli as the future Prime Minister. Secretary Mahesh Basnet informed that candidates were selected in line with the party’s firm decision to safeguard its position, as UML sees a possibility of securing a full majority.

