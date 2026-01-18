Kathmandu, January 18: Strong dissatisfaction has surfaced within the UML over the selection of candidates. At the party Secretariat meeting held on Saturday that lasted nearly eight hours, candidates were selected without any fixed criteria. Following this, Deputy General Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai expressed his dissatisfaction and left the meeting saying he would submit a three-point note of dissent.
According to sources, Bhattarai is preparing to submit the note of dissent at the party office on Sunday (today), accusing Party Chair KP Sharma Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel of arbitrarily finalizing candidates. During the meeting, Chair Oli had said that Bhattarai himself would not be given a ticket from Taplejung.
In response, Bhattarai asked why he should be denied the opportunity to contest elections when he could play a constructive role in Parliament and had already performed well in the past. “But the chair did not give a positive answer,” said a Secretariat member. “It appeared that there was an attempt to sideline leaders, including Yogesh, who had competed from a different group during the 11th General Convention.”
Oli has been found to be unfavorable toward leaders including Yogesh Bhattarai, Surendra Pandey, Gokul Baskota, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Binod Dhakal, Karna Thapa, Ganesh Pahadi, Jhapad Rawal, Tara Lama, among others. These leaders had contested from the Ishwar Pokhrel faction in the UML’s 11th National General Convention.
Finalized candidates
Sudurpaschim Province
Kailali
- Dwarika Nyaupane
- Suryabahadur Thapa
- Gaurishankar Chaudhary
- Lekhraj Bhatta
- Yagyaraj Dhungana
Kanchanpur
- Kamala Bohara
- Bachan Bahadur Singh
- Deepak Bhatta
Achham
- Jhapad Bahadur Bohara
- Yagya Bogati
Bajura
- Lal Bahadur Thapa
Doti
- Deepak Dhami
Dadeldhura
- Chakra Snehi
Bajhang
- Afilal Okheda
Baitadi
- Damodar Bhandari
Darchula
- Ganesh Singh Thagunna
Karnali Province
Salyan
- Gulabjang Shah
Rukum West
- Nandaram Devkota
Surkhet
- Dhurba Shahi
- Kulmani Devkota
Kalikot
- Nagendra Shahi (National)
Jumla
- Shantibahadur Mahat
Mugu
- Purnabahadur Rokaya
Humla
- Dal Fadera
Dolpa
- Lank Rokaya
Dailekh
- Rabindra Raj Sharma
- Laxmi Raj Sharma
Jajarkot
- Dammar Bahadur Singh
Lumbini Province
Nawalparasi
- Ram Prasad Pandey
- Bhagwati Prasad Yadav
Rupandehi
- To be decided by the Chair
- To be decided by the Chair
- Basudev Ghimire
- To be decided by the Chair
- Khimlal Bhattarai
Kapilvastu
- Bishram Chaudhary
- To be decided by the Chair
- Birendra Kadauniya
Dang
- To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary
- To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary
- Ghanshyam Pandey
Banke
- Surya Dhakal
- To be decided by the Chair
- Dal Bahadur Sunar
Bardiya
- Salikram Adhikari
- Bimala Bik
Palpa
- Narayan Acharya
- Bishnu Prasad Poudel
Rukum East
- To be decided by the Chair
Rolpa
- Gokul Gharti
Pyuthan
- Suryabahadur Thapa
Arghakhanchi
- Pitambar Bhusal
Gulmi
- Pradeep Gyawali
- Gokarna Bista
Gandaki Province
Nawalpur
- Bhagirath Sapkota
- Til Bahadur (Tilak) Mahat Chhetri
Gorkha
- R.C. Lamichhane
- Milan Gurung
Lamjung
- Prithvi Subba Gurung
Tanahun
- Bhagwati Nyaupane
- Kedar Sigdel
Syangja
- Min Prasad Gurung
- Khim Bahadur Thapa
Myagdi
- Hari Krishna Shrestha
Kaski
- Bain Bahadur Chhetri
- Krishna Thapa
- Damodar Bairagi
Baglung
- Hira KC
- Manju Sharma Chalise
Mustang
- Indradhara Bista
Manang
- Polden Sotang Gurung
Parbat
- Padam Giri
Bagmati Province
Sindhuli
- Pradeep KC (Katuwal)
- Manoj Jung Thapa
Ramechhap
- Madhav Prasad Dhungel
Dolakha
- Parbat Gurung
Sindhupalchok
- Ang Dorje Sherpa
- Sher Bahadur Tamang
Kavre
- Amit Lama
- To be decided by the Chair
Dhading
- Bhumi Tripathi
- Dhan Bahadur Ghale
Nuwakot
- Badri Mainali
- Keshav Pandey
Rasuwa
- Prem Bahadur Tamang
Makwanpur
- Rameshwar Rana
- Mahesh Bartaula
Chitwan
- Krishna Raj (Kamal) Pathak
- Asmin Ghimire
- Shankar Raj Thapaliya
Kathmandu
- Mohan Regmi
- Maniram Phuyal
- Rameshwar Phuyal
- To be decided by the Chair
- To be decided by the Chair
- Aman Kumar Maske
- To be decided by the Chair
- Rajesh Shakya
- To be decided by the Chair
- Binod Shrestha
Lalitpur
- Chetnath Sanjel
- Prem Bahadur Maharjan
- To be decided by the Chair
Madhesh Province
Saptari
- Suman Pyakurel
- Satish Singh
- Tarakant Chaudhary
- Bal Krishna Chaudhary
Siraha
- Kedar Yadav
- Navin Kumar Yadav
- Lilanath Shrestha
- Biltu Yadav
Dhanusha
- Ramchandra Mandal
- Umashankar Agrahari
- Julie Mahato
- Raghuvir Mahaseth
Mahottari
- Laxmi Mahato Koiri
- Ram Parikshan Yadav
- To be decided by the Chair
- Saroj Yadav
Sarlahi
- To be decided by the Chair
- To be decided by the Chair
- Hari Upreti
Rautahat
- Ajay Gupta
- Shailendra Sah
- Kundan Kushwaha
- Ramji Shah
Bara
- Achyut Mainali
- Balbir Chaudhary
- Jwala Shah
- Kisan Shrestha
Parsa
- To be decided by the Chair
- To be decided by the Chair
- Pramod Jaiswal
- Jalim Miyan Ansari
Koshi Province
Taplejung
- To be decided by the Chair
Panchthar
- Aindra Sundar Nembang
Ilam
- Kajiman Kagate
- Suhang Nembang
Jhapa
- Ramchandra Upreti
- Devraj Ghimire
- To be decided by the Chair
- Manoj Tamli
- KP Sharma Oli
Sankhuwasabha
- Dr. Arjun Karki
Dhankuta
- Rajendra Rai
Bhojpur
- Sherdan Rai
Terhathum
- Bhanubhakta Dhakal
Sunsari
- Surya Pandak
2 & 3. Jagadish Kusiyat (one from Sunsari–1 to be decided by the Chair)
- Bhagwati Chaudhary
Morang
- Ghanshyam Khatiwada
- Dilip Bagediya
- Dilip Rai
- Jeevan Ghimire
- To be decided by the Chair
- To be decided by the Chair
Solukhumbu
- Kalpana Rai
Okhaldhunga
- Asmita Thapa
Udayapur
- Durga Thapa Swoti
- Amar Raimajhi
Khotang
- Dev Bikram Rai
Change in Bishnu Paudel’s constituency
CPN-UML Vice Chair Vishnu Paudel’s constituency has been changed. Paudel, who had been winning elections from Rupandehi-2, has been given a ticket this time from Palpa-2. Previously, Thakur Gaire had won from Palpa-2, but this time he was denied a ticket and Paudel was nominated instead.
UML Secretariat decision to project KP Oli as future Prime Minister
The UML Secretariat meeting held on Saturday decided to project Party Chair KP Sharma Oli as the future Prime Minister. Secretary Mahesh Basnet informed that candidates were selected in line with the party’s firm decision to safeguard its position, as UML sees a possibility of securing a full majority.
