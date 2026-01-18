Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 18: Strong dissatisfaction has surfaced within the UML over the selection of candidates. At the party Secretariat meeting held on Saturday that lasted nearly eight hours, candidates were selected without any fixed criteria. Following this, Deputy General Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai expressed his dissatisfaction and left the meeting saying he would submit a three-point note of dissent.

According to sources, Bhattarai is preparing to submit the note of dissent at the party office on Sunday (today), accusing Party Chair KP Sharma Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel of arbitrarily finalizing candidates. During the meeting, Chair Oli had said that Bhattarai himself would not be given a ticket from Taplejung.

In response, Bhattarai asked why he should be denied the opportunity to contest elections when he could play a constructive role in Parliament and had already performed well in the past. “But the chair did not give a positive answer,” said a Secretariat member. “It appeared that there was an attempt to sideline leaders, including Yogesh, who had competed from a different group during the 11th General Convention.”

Oli has been found to be unfavorable toward leaders including Yogesh Bhattarai, Surendra Pandey, Gokul Baskota, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Binod Dhakal, Karna Thapa, Ganesh Pahadi, Jhapad Rawal, Tara Lama, among others. These leaders had contested from the Ishwar Pokhrel faction in the UML’s 11th National General Convention.

Finalized candidates

Sudurpaschim Province

Kailali

Dwarika Nyaupane Suryabahadur Thapa Gaurishankar Chaudhary Lekhraj Bhatta Yagyaraj Dhungana

Kanchanpur

Kamala Bohara Bachan Bahadur Singh Deepak Bhatta

Achham

Jhapad Bahadur Bohara Yagya Bogati

Bajura

Lal Bahadur Thapa

Doti

Deepak Dhami

Dadeldhura

Chakra Snehi

Bajhang

Afilal Okheda

Baitadi

Damodar Bhandari

Darchula

Ganesh Singh Thagunna

Karnali Province

Salyan

Gulabjang Shah

Rukum West

Nandaram Devkota

Surkhet

Dhurba Shahi Kulmani Devkota

Kalikot

Nagendra Shahi (National)

Jumla

Shantibahadur Mahat

Mugu

Purnabahadur Rokaya

Humla

Dal Fadera

Dolpa

Lank Rokaya

Dailekh

Rabindra Raj Sharma Laxmi Raj Sharma

Jajarkot

Dammar Bahadur Singh

Lumbini Province

Nawalparasi

Ram Prasad Pandey Bhagwati Prasad Yadav

Rupandehi

To be decided by the Chair To be decided by the Chair Basudev Ghimire To be decided by the Chair Khimlal Bhattarai

Kapilvastu

Bishram Chaudhary To be decided by the Chair Birendra Kadauniya

Dang

To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary To be decided by the Chair after consulting the General Secretary Ghanshyam Pandey

Banke

Surya Dhakal To be decided by the Chair Dal Bahadur Sunar

Bardiya

Salikram Adhikari Bimala Bik

Palpa

Narayan Acharya Bishnu Prasad Poudel

Rukum East

To be decided by the Chair

Rolpa

Gokul Gharti

Pyuthan

Suryabahadur Thapa

Arghakhanchi

Pitambar Bhusal

Gulmi

Pradeep Gyawali Gokarna Bista

Gandaki Province

Nawalpur

Bhagirath Sapkota Til Bahadur (Tilak) Mahat Chhetri

Gorkha

R.C. Lamichhane Milan Gurung

Lamjung

Prithvi Subba Gurung

Tanahun

Bhagwati Nyaupane Kedar Sigdel

Syangja

Min Prasad Gurung Khim Bahadur Thapa

Myagdi

Hari Krishna Shrestha

Kaski

Bain Bahadur Chhetri Krishna Thapa Damodar Bairagi

Baglung

Hira KC Manju Sharma Chalise

Mustang

Indradhara Bista

Manang

Polden Sotang Gurung

Parbat

Padam Giri

Bagmati Province

Sindhuli

Pradeep KC (Katuwal) Manoj Jung Thapa

Ramechhap

Madhav Prasad Dhungel

Dolakha

Parbat Gurung

Sindhupalchok

Ang Dorje Sherpa Sher Bahadur Tamang

Kavre

Amit Lama To be decided by the Chair

Dhading

Bhumi Tripathi Dhan Bahadur Ghale

Nuwakot

Badri Mainali Keshav Pandey

Rasuwa

Prem Bahadur Tamang

Makwanpur

Rameshwar Rana Mahesh Bartaula

Chitwan

Krishna Raj (Kamal) Pathak Asmin Ghimire Shankar Raj Thapaliya

Kathmandu

Mohan Regmi Maniram Phuyal Rameshwar Phuyal To be decided by the Chair To be decided by the Chair Aman Kumar Maske To be decided by the Chair Rajesh Shakya To be decided by the Chair Binod Shrestha

Lalitpur

Chetnath Sanjel Prem Bahadur Maharjan To be decided by the Chair

Madhesh Province

Saptari

Suman Pyakurel Satish Singh Tarakant Chaudhary Bal Krishna Chaudhary

Siraha

Kedar Yadav Navin Kumar Yadav Lilanath Shrestha Biltu Yadav

Dhanusha

Ramchandra Mandal Umashankar Agrahari Julie Mahato Raghuvir Mahaseth

Mahottari

Laxmi Mahato Koiri Ram Parikshan Yadav To be decided by the Chair Saroj Yadav

Sarlahi

To be decided by the Chair To be decided by the Chair Hari Upreti

Rautahat

Ajay Gupta Shailendra Sah Kundan Kushwaha Ramji Shah

Bara

Achyut Mainali Balbir Chaudhary Jwala Shah Kisan Shrestha

Parsa

To be decided by the Chair To be decided by the Chair Pramod Jaiswal Jalim Miyan Ansari

Koshi Province

Taplejung

To be decided by the Chair

Panchthar

Aindra Sundar Nembang

Ilam

Kajiman Kagate Suhang Nembang

Jhapa

Ramchandra Upreti Devraj Ghimire To be decided by the Chair Manoj Tamli KP Sharma Oli

Sankhuwasabha

Dr. Arjun Karki

Dhankuta

Rajendra Rai

Bhojpur

Sherdan Rai

Terhathum

Bhanubhakta Dhakal

Sunsari

Surya Pandak

2 & 3. Jagadish Kusiyat (one from Sunsari–1 to be decided by the Chair) Bhagwati Chaudhary

Morang

Ghanshyam Khatiwada Dilip Bagediya Dilip Rai Jeevan Ghimire To be decided by the Chair To be decided by the Chair

Solukhumbu

Kalpana Rai

Okhaldhunga

Asmita Thapa

Udayapur

Durga Thapa Swoti Amar Raimajhi

Khotang

Dev Bikram Rai

Change in Bishnu Paudel’s constituency

CPN-UML Vice Chair Vishnu Paudel’s constituency has been changed. Paudel, who had been winning elections from Rupandehi-2, has been given a ticket this time from Palpa-2. Previously, Thakur Gaire had won from Palpa-2, but this time he was denied a ticket and Paudel was nominated instead.

UML Secretariat decision to project KP Oli as future Prime Minister

The UML Secretariat meeting held on Saturday decided to project Party Chair KP Sharma Oli as the future Prime Minister. Secretary Mahesh Basnet informed that candidates were selected in line with the party’s firm decision to safeguard its position, as UML sees a possibility of securing a full majority.

People’s News Monitoring Service.