Kathmandu, Jan 18: The CPN-UML secretariat meeting held on Saturday, January 17, finalized candidates for most constituencies for the upcoming House of Representatives elections. However, several prominent UML leaders were left without tickets.

No decision was made on Ishwar Pokhrel’s ticket, who had challenged KP Sharma Oli for the party chair in the UML’s 11th general convention. Although he has previously contested from Kathmandu-5, the party has yet to select a candidate for that constituency.

Similarly, Surendra Pandey, who contested for General Secretary from Pokhrel’s panel at the 11th convention, was not given a ticket. Deputy General Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai’s constituency in Taplejung also remains undecided, with the final choice expected to be made by the chairman.

Other leaders left off the finalized candidate list include Krishnagopal Shrestha, contesting from Kathmandu; Thakur Gaire from Palpa; Gokul Baskota from Kavre; and Vinod Dhakal from Morang.

Sources indicate almost no candidates from rival factions received tickets, except Gokarna Bisht, who won as vice-chairperson from another group. Ishwar Pokhrel, who opposed Oli, was also denied a ticket for Kathmandu-5, where Secretary Rajan Bhattarai is likely to contest. Other panel members, including Vinod Dhakal, Gokul Baskota, Krishnagopal Shrestha, Karna Thapa, Thakur Gaire, Rachana Khadka, and Indralal Sapkota, were sidelined.

Vice Chairperson Paudel, contesting from Palpa-2, replaced Thakur Gaire, despite objections from some officials concerned about sending a negative message about sidelining leaders. Similarly, Vinod Dhakal’s candidacy from three Morang constituencies was left undecided. Former Vice Chairperson Surendra Pandey and other leaders active in rival factions were also denied tickets, while some minor candidates from other constituencies received tickets despite limited support.

Leaders say the lack of clear criteria for ticket distribution could fuel dissatisfaction and strain internal unity. “There is no standard for how tickets were allocated, which may create problems for party cohesion,” a source said.

The meeting also left decisions pending for some of Oli’s own faction leaders. General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel, contesting from Dang-2, has no confirmed ticket as officials are unsure whether he will contest from his constituency or elsewhere. Analysts say the pattern of distribution shows Oli is consolidating control, sidelining both rival and some allied leaders to strengthen his faction ahead of the March 5 general election.

People’s News Monitoring Service