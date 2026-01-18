Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 18: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) senior leader Balen Shah has put his resignation on hold. His close aides had said he was preparing to resign today. At the last moment, however, he decided not to submit it.

One reason for holding back the resignation is that a position is automatically vacated after a candidate files nomination papers.

“It cannot be said outright that he will register his candidacy without resigning. In any case, he will hold it until the last moment,” a leader close to Shah said. “The Congress has gone to court, something may happen there. The election could be postponed or some other development may take place. Because of this uncertainty, the resignation has been put on hold for now.”

He has gone the RSP office at Ghantaghar without resigning from the mayor’s post.

Shah, who is preparing to contest the election from Jhapa 5, had planned to resign before that. The Election Commission has fixed January 20 for candidate registration.

Accordingly, political parties are finalizing their candidates. In the meantime, the RSP is also finalizing its nominees.

A central committee meeting of the party is scheduled for today at 2 pm at the central office in Banasthali. Ahead of the meeting, senior leader Balen Shah is heading to the party office.

The crowd of leaders and cadres at the party office has been growing. According to party leaders, Mayor Shah is scheduled to reach the office at 1 pm.

Party chair Rabi Lamichhane and others are also leaving for Janakpur today. Mayor Shah is scheduled to depart for Janakpur at 5 pm.

People’s News Monitoring Service