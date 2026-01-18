Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 18: A bus that had gone on an educational tour from Janakpur to Bhedetar in Dhankuta met with an accident in Dharan, killing five people.

Dharan Police Chief SP Kabit Katuwal informed that the accident occurred after the bus suffered brake failure.

“The bus had returned after reaching Bhedetar in Dhankuta and crashed due to brake failure,” he said. “Five people, including one child, have died. Twelve injured are undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.”

He said it has not yet been confirmed if the deceased and injured were passengers on the bus or people who were hit at the accident site.

People’s News Monitoring Service