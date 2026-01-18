Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 18: The Sher Bahadur Deuba faction of the Nepali Congress has demanded that the nomination process for the House of Representatives under the first past the post system, scheduled for next Tuesday, be postponed.

Former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and former acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka have filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court seeking the annulment of the Election Commission’s decision that granted recognition to the Gagan -Bishwa group.

They have asked the court to halt the nomination process scheduled for Tuesday, Magh 6, and if nominations have already been filed, to suspend them and order the announcement of a new nomination date.

Deuba and Khadka have also demanded that the Election Commission’s decision be scrapped and that the new working committee selected from the Bhrikutimandap general convention be dissolved.

They have named the Election Commission, the newly formed working committee selected from Bhrikutimandap, party president Gagan Kumar Thapa, and vice president Vishwo Prakash Sharma as respondents in the case.

A preliminary hearing on the writ petition has been scheduled for next Tuesday, the same day as the House of Representatives nomination under the direct election system.

Kathmandu: The Deuba faction of the Nepali Congress is heading to the Election Commission, demanding the suspension of the election schedule.

They plan to approach the commission requesting that no election related process move forward until the case filed against the Election Commission at the Supreme Court is resolved.

“Our constitutional and legal rights as the Nepali Congress have been violated, and the Election Commission has taken decisions in bad faith and with conspiratorial intent, creating obstacles for the Congress to take part in the election,” said Deuba faction leader Meen Bishwakarma. “We have filed a writ seeking its cancellation through a certiorari order and the restoration of our legal rights. Since a writ has been registered against the commission, the letter requests the suspension of the election schedule.”

Party chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel and legal expert Khamba Bahadur Khati are set to go to register the letter.

