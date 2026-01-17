Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 17: The Editors’ Society Nepal, or Sampadak Samaj Nepal, has conferred the “Govind Biyogi Journalism Award 2082” and the “Govind Biyogi Special Journalism Award 2082,” established in memory of its founding chair and senior journalist Govind Biyogi.

The awards and honors were presented by Nepal’s first president, Dr Ram Baran Yadav, at a ceremony held on Saturday at the Society’s office premises at Suryachaur of Shivapuri Rural Municipality, Nuwakot, marking Biyogi’s 20th Memorial Day.

The “Govind Biyogi Journalism Award 2082” was awarded to Dr Jagat Nepal, head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Ratna Rajyalaxmi Campus. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,001 along with a certificate of honor.

The “Govind Biyogi Special Journalism Award 2082” was presented to Chandani Hamal, a journalist with Gorkhapatra Daily, and Rajendra Manandhar, a columnist with the weekly Shukrava: Ya Tansapau.

According to the organizers, Hamal was honored for her journalistic contributions on environmental conservation and efforts to reduce the impact of climate change, while Manandhar was recognized for his contribution to journalism through Nepal Bhasa. Hamal and Manandhar received Rs 15,001 each and a certificate of honor.

At the same event, former President Yadav also presented the “Editors’ Society Nepal Honor” to senior journalists Sharat Chandra Wasti and Sudarshan Acharya.

Addressing the ceremony, chaired by Society President Puru Risal, former President Yadav said the role of journalism has grown stronger in reinforcing democracy. He recalled Biyogi’s notable contribution to the establishment of democracy through journalism.

Shivapuri Rural Municipality Chair Govind Thapaliya said association with Editors’ Society Nepal has increased tourist movement in the Shivapuri area and expressed satisfaction over this development.

Society’s General Secretary Shyam Dotel said that the prizes and honours presented to the noted senior journalists at the ceremony were carried out to promote professional journalism. Dotel also informed that the ESON constructed the building, intending to facilitate journalists to conduct research work. Senior journalist Wasti recalled that he had worked under Biyogi during a very difficult time when free journalism was a challenging proposition. Journalist Acharya, Junar Babu Basnet, and others shed light on the late Biyogi’s contributions to promoting journalists and journalism.

People’s News Monitoring Service