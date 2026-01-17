Spread the love

Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL) has announced a landmark partnership with Tenpay Payment Technology Co. Ltd. China’s leading digital wallet, WeChat Pay operates under this company. This strategic collaboration is set to transform the payment landscape for Chinese traveling to Nepal and vice versa.

The new agreement allows Chinese tourists to use their familiar WeChat Pay accounts to pay for goods and services across Nepal. The system is designed to be seamless for both parties. Chinese tourists can make payments in Chinese Yuan (CNY) via their mobile app while Nepali merchants receive the equivalent amount directly in Nepalese Rupees (NPR), eliminating the hassle of currency exchange.

The bank believes that as Chinese tourists will be able to conduct transactions directly, it will encourage easy and secure digital transactions in the tourism, retail, and service sectors. The move aligns with the Digital Nepal Framework and the Nepal Rastra Bank’s initiative of moving toward a cashless economy, and the modernization of payment infrastructure.