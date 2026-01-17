Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 17: Even as the dispute over party recognition remained unresolved at the Election Commission, the Nepali Congress under Gagan Thapa moved ahead with candidate selection.

According to a party office bearer, the Congress led by Thapa, elected through the special general convention, has formed a parliamentary board and begun the selection process.

“The issue of party recognition at the Commission is still pending, but we expect a decision soon. There is no time to wait before selecting candidates,” the official told Onlinekhabar. “We have formed a board with three office bearers and two Central Committee members and started the work.”

The party said it will select candidates from among those recommended before the party split.

“We are discussing names recommended from all 165 constituencies. The process has three stages,” the official said. “First, we list names that came through consensus. Some of those have already said they will not contest, so their names are removed. Second, we review candidates whose recommendations carry no dispute or issue. Third, we discuss constituencies and candidates where there are disputes and prepare a shortlist.”

After studying the shortlisted names, a meeting led by President Thapa and Vice President Bishwaprakash Sharma will prepare a preliminary list.

“That preliminary list will be discussed in the parliamentary board and finalized,” the official added. “By tomorrow noon, the initial selection will be ready. After the meeting in the afternoon, candidates for each constituency will be decided.”

The House of Representatives election will be held on March 5, 2026. The schedule for candidate filing is January 20.

People’s News Monitoring Service