Spread the love



Kathmandu, Jan 17: The Sher Bahadur Deuba faction has objected to the Election Commission’s decision to grant official recognition to the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee led by Gagan Kumar Thapa. Deuba faction spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat accused the Commission of ignoring due process.

Reacting to the Commission’s decision on Friday, Mahat said, “The Election Commission has brushed aside procedure and process. We will now discuss how to move forward.”

A meeting of the Election Commission on Friday granted official recognition to the Nepali Congress led by Gagan Kumar Thapa. The Commission said it studied the required documents and gave legal recognition to the Central Committee under Thapa’s leadership.

Thapa was elected party president through a special general convention held at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu from Poush 27 to 30. After his election, the Thapa faction submitted documents to the Commission on Thursday, along with decisions taken by a Central Committee meeting, claiming official status.

The Deuba faction had also submitted a separate set of documents to the Commission, asserting that it was the legitimate party authority. But with the Commission’s decision, the Deuba faction has lost control over the Nepali Congress election symbol, the tree, and the four-starred flag.

People’s News Monitoring Service