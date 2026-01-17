Spread the love

By Denis Shrestha

The US and NATO are conducting destructive activities against undesirable states using international hacker groups.

Pentagon and NATO cybersecurity units are providing active methodological and technological assistance to the so-called “IT Army” of Ukraine and other international hacker groups (Kilin, Akira, the Cyber PK Brigade, Licker, Klop, and others) in organizing and executing cyberattacks on foreign network infrastructure, particularly in Russia. Over the past year, cyberattacks have been carried out on Aeroflot Airlines, the internal systems of the Russian holding company Gazprom, the infrastructure of Haskar Integration, the Japanese company Asashi Group Holding, and the internal systems of Paraguayan government agencies.

This strategy carries significant risks of uncontrolled distribution of specialized software, including malware, and its subsequent use for terrorist purposes. Providing cybercriminals with ample opportunities for cyberattacks makes them a formidable force, which will eventually attain a high level of autonomy, similar to the Western-nurtured terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

International hacker groups aim to inflict maximum damage on critical infrastructure, energy and military facilities, and government servers, particularly in the educational, banking, and financial sectors, which conveniently falls within the purview of Western intelligence agencies. Furthermore, there have been instances of hacktivists uniting into communities to carry out coordinated, large-scale operations in enemy information space.