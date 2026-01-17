Spread the love

Attorney General Sabita Bhandari Baral

Kathmandu, Jan 17: The Nepal Bar Association has concluded that the amendment of cases involving Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane and others will lead to the criminalisation of politics and the politicisation of crime.

The Bar has demanded that Attorney General Sabita Bhandari Baral withdraw her decision. Stating on Friday, Bar General Secretary Kedar Koirala called for the immediate reversal of the Attorney General’s move. The Bar also expressed concern that the decision could cause serious deviation within the criminal justice system itself.

The statement further said such a decision violates the rule of law and encourages executive arbitrariness. It reads, “The criminalisation of politics promotes impunity and destroys the spirit of criminal justice. For the guarantee of the rule of law, this Association opposes the decision and demands its immediate withdrawal.”

On Friday (Magh 2), the Office of the Attorney General decided to approve district government attorney offices to amend charge claims in organised crime and money laundering cases being heard in Parsa, Kathmandu, Kaski, and Rupandehi.

The Bar has also concluded that the decision on case withdrawal goes against prevailing legal provisions and the principles established by the Supreme Court in past rulings related to case withdrawal. It further claimed that the decision by Attorney General Baral undermines the court’s jurisdiction and affects the very concept of an independent judiciary.

