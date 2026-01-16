Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Sah has emphasized prioritizing action over words. In a social media post on the occasion of Earthquake Safety Day, he highlighted his work and vision for national development.

The Mayor wrote, “After the 2015 earthquake, I worked as a civil engineer across various parts of the country. In Kavre alone, around 2,500 homes were built. Later, I got opportunities to work in over 35 districts, including Gorkha. On this Earthquake Safety Day, we hope that such disasters never strike again.”

Reflecting on his experiences, Sah said, “Working across Nepal’s diverse geography taught me one thing: a country at earthquake risk cannot rely on civil engineering alone. Development must integrate geography, society, and community, raising all aspects together. True national progress comes from strengthening both the land and the people, and building bridges that connect them.”

He stressed the need for structural engineering, long-term planning, balanced development, responsible policy, and honest leadership for a safe nation. “With this understanding, I went to India to study structural engineering. I could have stayed in a developed country, but I chose to return.”

“As mayor of Kathmandu, we prioritized action over words, proving that local governments can use their authority to serve people directly. Services, transparent systems, and structural improvements started in the metropolis. Now it’s time to take these reforms and best practices to the national level,” he said.

Sah clarified that development is more than roads, buildings, or large structures. “It means safe structures, meeting national needs, and creating an environment where people feel capable of achieving things locally. Institutional progress must be tangible, felt by every citizen, not just on paper. We must act with commitment and honesty to hand future generations a safe and hopeful country.”

He added, “As a structural engineer, I know Nepal needs long-term vision, not short-term fixes; honest leadership, not slogans. Politics must aim to make Nepal safe, sustainable, and organized. Policies must anticipate crises, structures must withstand disasters, and governance must earn public trust. This is not the effort of one person, but a collective mission for all Nepalese. With everyone’s support and trust, it is time to move forward in nation-building.”

People’s News Monitoring Service