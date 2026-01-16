Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: Dr Shekhar Koirala, a leader of the Sher Bahadur Deuba faction of the Nepali Congress, said those joining Gagan Thapa’s camp have simply left the party.

Speaking after visiting the Election Commission to claim the party’s official status, Shekhar stated that the majority of central committee members are still with them. He added that there was no need to approach the Election Commission, but the media forced them to do so.

The Election Commission said it would decide the party’s official status according to democratic procedures. Shekhar pointed out that while 40 percent of the general convention delegates have the right to call a special convention, the agenda, schedule, and procedures of the special convention must be prepared by the central committee, as clearly stated in the party rules.

He emphasized that no individual office-bearer has the right to call a special convention and that only decisions made by the institution, not by an individual, are official.

“All central committee members of the Nepali Congress are here. Some may have left, but the entire central committee is present,” Shekhar said. “The party’s statute does not grant any office-bearer the authority to call a special convention.”

He also said that 885 general convention delegates who attended the special convention have submitted signatures to the party office confirming that they withdrew from that convention. The party has submitted this evidence, including the signatures, to the Election Commission.

People’s News Monitoring Service