Kathmandu, Jan 16: CPN UML chair and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli said the state must serve its own citizens, not act on instructions from outside. He warned that Nepal risks losing its voice if its leaders stop putting national interest first.

Speaking in Kathmandu on Thursday at the 42nd memorial of Martyr Piskar and the release of the book Struggles Behind Bars by Sares Nepal, Oli took aim at the present mode of governance. He said it weakens sovereignty and sidelines the people.

“Nepal needs a government shaped by Nepalis,” he said. “It cannot run on foreign orders.” He claimed some forces are trying to break the morale of those who speak for national identity and self-rule, while silencing calls for a Nepali led government.

Oli alleged that all arms of the state, parliament, the executive, and the courts, are being used to pressure and discredit voices that demand independent decision making. He accused those in power of harming the economy on purpose so the country becomes dependent on others. This, he said, has pushed businesses and entrepreneurs to leave Nepal in search of stability.

He also questioned the use of law for political ends. Referring to the cooperative case involving Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Ravi Lamichhane, Oli said legal tools now serve politics, not justice. He accused the state of filing cases without basis and later pulling them back to shape election outcomes. According to him, this practice creates confusion, protects wrongdoing, and weakens the rule of law.

Such actions, Oli said, encourage impunity and open doors for outside interference. He also condemned the treatment of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, calling it a sign of growing disorder in public life.

People’s News Monitoring Service