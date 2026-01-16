Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: The Nepali Congress has announced that it will go into the upcoming election by declaring party president Gagan Thapa as its future prime minister.

The announcement was made by Nepali Congress Vice President Bishwa Prakash Sharma during a Facebook Live video.

He said the party would move ahead without maintaining rifts or distance between those who signed in support of the special general convention and those who did not.

Vice President Sharma gave this reaction through a Facebook Live after the Election Commission decided that the working committee led by Gagan Thapa, elected through the special general convention, is the official Nepali Congress.

“Those who change can bring change. We too must now commit to change,” he said. “From now on, there should be no rift or distance among us, regardless of who signed or did not sign for the special general convention.”

He added, “One group of friends has already made a meaningful intervention. The time has now come for the other group of friends to step in as well.”

Sharma also said that the Nepali Congress has committed itself to ensuring good governance as demanded by the Gen Z movement. He stated that the party would engage in self- reflection over past shortcomings, correct its mistakes, and move forward.

People’s News Monitoring Service