Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: Executive Director of the Citizens Investment Fund, Parbat Kumar Karki, said that due to high liquidity, it is challenging to fully deploy the fund’s available resources.

Speaking at the fund’s 31st Annual General Meeting, he expressed concern over the difficulty in mobilizing the accumulated funds. Director Karki stated, “The fund has put in place various policy measures for investment diversification, is in the process of amending the Citizens Investment Fund Act, has taken steps to invest in multiple hydropower projects, and is carrying out necessary groundwork to extend credit to productive sectors.”

The meeting approved a 13 percent dividend. Specifically, it passed the proposed distribution of 5 percent bonus shares and 8 percent cash dividend from the income of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

At the meeting, Tulsi Prasad Ghimire, Chairperson of the fund’s Board of Directors, said the fund plans to promote the Citizens Pension Scheme to include self-employed individuals and those working abroad who are currently not covered. He emphasized that the fund will gradually expand its savings collection in the coming days.

Director Karki highlighted plans to increase investment in projects prioritized by the Government of Nepal, extend participant loans, provide share-collateralized loans, and invest more in infrastructure projects after proper risk analysis.

Answering queries raised by shareholders, Karki said, “We will address the questions and suggestions raised by shareholders and ensure they are implemented in the coming days.” He also noted that the fund is adapting its operations to the digital era.

The meeting approved the Board of Directors’ report for the previous fiscal year. Alongside this, it reviewed and approved the fund’s balance sheet, profit and loss account, and cash flow statement as of mid-July 2025 (2082 Asar).

.

People’s News Monitoring Service