Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: Leaders and cadres from the Gagan Thapa- headed Nepali Congress staged a sit-in protest at the Election Commission, demanding official recognition for the leadership of Gagan Thapa elected through the special general convention.

This afternoon, Nepali Congress leaders sat in protest in front of the Commission. Earlier on Friday morning, Acting President of the Deuba faction, Purna Bahadur Khadka, along with others, had submitted an application to the Commission claiming their side as the legitimate one.

The Election Commission responded that it would take a decision based on the Constitution, the Political Parties Act, the Nepali Congress statute, and its past precedents. The sit-in was organised to pressure the Commission to officially recognize the central committee led by Gagan Thapa.

On Thursday, an application had already been submitted to the Commission to update the central committee elected through the special general convention.

People’s News Monitoring Service