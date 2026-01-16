Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: The Election Commission has granted official recognition to the Nepali Congress led by Gagan Kumar Thapa. On Friday, the Commission recognized Thapa as party president.

Thapa was elected president through a special general convention attended by a majority of the party’s general convention delegates. Soon after the Central Committee meeting on Thursday endorsed his election, Thapa approached the Commission. After reviewing all documents, the Commission granted official status to the committee led by Thapa.

The special general convention of the Nepali Congress was held at Bhrikutimandap in the capital from January 11 to January 13.

People’s News Monitoring Service