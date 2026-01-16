Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: The Election Commission will establish offices of returning officers in all constituencies today to manage and conduct the House of Representatives elections slated for March 5.

Nominations for the direct election system are scheduled for January 20. Ahead of this, the Commission is preparing by opening election offices and deploying staff in the respective constituencies. Assistant Spokesperson Sita Siris Poon stated that from today, election officer offices will be operational in all 165 constituencies.

The Commission has already appointed 77 Chief Election Officers and 88 Election Officers across the districts. Each Chief Election Officer and Election Officer will be responsible for one constituency.

Chief Election Officers have been appointed from district judges, while second-tier officers from the judicial service have been designated as Election Officers. The Commission, in consultation with the Judicial Council, has finalized the names of all Chief and remaining Election Officers.

People’s News Monitoring Service