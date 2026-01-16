Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 16: Leaders from the Sher Bahadur Deuba faction of the Nepali Congress have arrived at the Election Commission. Early Friday morning, Deuba’s leaders reached the Commission’s office on Kantipath.

According to sources, leaders including Bimalendra, Ramesh Rizal, Shyam Ghimire, Kalyan Gurung, and Jeetjung Basnet have already arrived at the office. Following the special general convention held by the Gagan–Vishwa group to elect new leadership, the party is facing an official legitimacy dispute.

On Thursday, the Gagan faction submitted a petition to the Commission claiming official recognition. This has put the Commission under pressure to reach a decision. The Deuba faction is reportedly sending its leaders and supporters to the Commission to influence a favorable ruling.

People’s News Monitoring Service