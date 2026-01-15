Spread the love

Washington, Jan 15: The US State Department on Wednesday announced the suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and Somalia.

The move follows concerns by the Trump administration that nationals from these countries may rely on public assistance while living in the United States.

Under the direction of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department has instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. The decision follows a broader order issued last November that tightened rules for immigrants who could become a financial burden on the US government.

This step continues earlier immigration and travel restrictions imposed on around 40 countries and forms part of President Donald Trump’s effort to tighten US entry standards for foreign nationals.

In a statement, the State Department said the Trump administration is acting to end the misuse of the US immigration system by those who exploit public resources. Immigrant visa processing for citizens of the 75 countries will remain suspended until the State Department completes a review of immigration procedures to restrict entry by foreign nationals.

The suspension, effective from January 21, will not apply to non-immigrant visas such as tourist or business visas. With the United States set to host or co-host the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, demand for no- immigrant visas is expected to rise sharply in the coming months and years

The affected countries from the latest US move are Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

In a separate notice sent to all US embassies and consular offices, officials were instructed to assess the likelihood that non- immigrant visa applicants may seek public benefits in the United States.

The letter, sent on Monday, stated that the Trump administration is focused on stopping fraud in public assistance programs following disclosures of widespread abuse across the country.

According to the document obtained by news agencies, consular officers have been urged to ensure thorough screening before issuing visas to determine if foreign nationals may become dependent on public services.

Applicants must prove that they will not rely on public assistance while staying in the United States. If doubts arise, officers may require applicants to submit financial disclosure forms to verify their economic status.

Detailed review of personal background

Officials have been directed to closely examine whether applicants might depend on government benefits at any point after entering the United States.

Although existing law already requires permanent residency applicants to prove they will not become a “public charge,” meaning dependent on US assistance, Trump expanded the scope of such rules during his first term. The new directive broadens them further.

Under the latest guidelines, consular officers must consider an applicant’s age, health, family status, financial condition, education, skills, and any past use of public assistance. Applicants’ English language proficiency may also be assessed through interviews conducted in English.