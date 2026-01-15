Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 15: The Nepali Congress Special General Convention has selected Gagan Thapa as party president. The convention, currently underway at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu, also selected 13 office bearers and 121 central committee members.

Bishwaprakash Sharma and Pushpa Bhusal were selected as vice presidents. Gururaj Ghimire and Pradeep Paudel were unanimously chosen as general secretaries.

The selected joint general secretaries are Dila Sangraula Pant (women), Prakash Rasaili (Dalit), Bahadur Singh Lama (Indigenous Janajati), Udaya Shumsher Rana (Khas Arya), Muktakumari Yadav (Madhesi), Farmullah Mansur (Muslim cluster), Yogendra Chaudhary (Tharu), and Karna Budha (backward community).

Following his election, Thapa said this was the biggest intervention ever made by grassroots party workers. He made the remark while addressing the convention after his election.

“The Nepali Congress Special General Convention is not only the biggest intervention by grassroots workers in the party’s history, but also in the history of modern Nepal,” he said. “Grassroots workers mean representatives of the people, citizens. This is an intervention by citizens. It is an intervention within the party. It is a question raised directly to the leaders.”

He said the time had come not just to talk about party reform and change, but actually to do it. “For years, we have been saying the party must improve, the party must change. This time, it is not about repeating it, it is about doing it,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service