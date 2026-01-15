Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 15: The festival of Maghe Sankranti, which is being celebrated by various communities of Nepal today, is one of the country’s oldest and most culturally important celebrations. Also known as Maghi or Makar Sankranti, it is observed every year in mid-January when the sun enters Capricorn (Makara).

This solar transition marks the end of the coldest winter days and the beginning of longer, warmer periods that symbolize renewal, health, and agricultural prosperity.

Unlike many Nepali celebrations that follow the lunar calendar, this festival is based on the solar calendar and consistently falls on January 14. In Nepal, the day is officially recognized as a national public holiday.

Maghe Sankranti signifies the movement of the sun into Capricorn, an astrological event believed to bring balance, warmth, and positive energy. From this day onward, sunlight gradually increases, and days grow longer, symbolizing hope and seasonal renewal.

For farming communities across the country, this period represents gratitude for the previous harvest and optimism for fertile land and prosperity in the coming agricultural season.

Religious and Cultural Significance

Religiously, Maghe Sankranti holds deep spiritual meaning. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God, sacred rivers, and ancestral deities, seeking purification, good health, and blessings for the year ahead.

Culturally, the celebration reflects Nepal’s close connection to nature and seasonal cycles, highlighting harmony between human life, spirituality, and the natural environment.

Traditional Rituals Observed During the Festival

One of the most important rituals of the Maghe Sankranti festival in Nepal is taking a holy bath at sacred river confluences. Popular pilgrimage sites include Devghat, Ridi, Triveni, and Dolalghat.

Bathing in these holy waters is believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul. Families gather early in the morning, elders bless younger members, and communities celebrate through prayers and shared meals.

Food plays a central role in Maghe Sankranti celebrations. The dishes prepared during this time are believed to provide warmth, strength, and nourishment as winter comes to an end. Tilko Laddu – a Sesame seed sweets symbolizing longevity and good health, chaku – A molasses-based sweet that provides warmth and energy, ghee (Ghyu) – Clarified butter representing purity and blessings andYams and Sweet Potatoes (Tarul) – Seasonal root vegetables associated with nourishment are eaten today

Among the Tharu community, the festival is celebrated as Maghi, marking their traditional New Year. Special dishes such as Dhikri and Bara are prepared alongside cultural dances, music, and communal feasts.

