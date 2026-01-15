Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 15: CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli has said that fraudsters and “Lucifers” are misleading young people and trying to use them against the nation.

Addressing a program in Kathmandu on Thursday to mark the 42nd Piskar Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Oli said some youths were straying from the right path.

He said young people need to read about the country, understand it, and stay informed about where the nation is being pushed.

“Some youths in Nepal are trying to lose their way. Do not measure history by your own age. History is much longer. Read the country. Understand the country. Try to understand what is being done to this country,” he said, addressing youths.

Oli added that fraudsters and “Lucifers” were trying to influence young people. “All kinds of fraudsters and Lucifers do not need to boast. Their dreams will not come true,” he said.

Hinting at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah, who recently joined the RSP, Oli also claimed that some people were making a show of preparing to contest elections against him.

“Some are making a spectacle, saying they will contest elections against KP Oli. They are going around constituencies with unfamiliar notes that we do not recognize,” he said.

Oli’s remarks came amid reports that Balen was preparing to run as a candidate from Jhapa Constituency No. 5, from where Oli has been contesting elections.

‘Who will pay for misappropriated cooperative money, the Attorney General’s Office?’

Meanwhile, Oli has objected to the decision of the Attorney General’s Office to withdraw organized crime and money laundering cases against RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane.

While addressing a program in Kathmandu on Thursday, Oli said the country no longer has order or rule of law.

Just a day earlier, the Attorney General’s Office had decided to withdraw serious cases against Lamichhane.

“This is not governance based on order and law. It is rule by force, where whoever has the stick owns the buffalo. That kind of rule has been set up in Nepal too, and it is running that way,” Oli said. “The Attorney General’s Office has been stained for history. It is a matter of shame. Can this even happen?”

He accused Attorney General Sabita Bhandari Baral, previously linked to an embryo trade case, of being involved in one scandal after another.

“We tried to forget the embryo trade, then another scandal came. We tried to forget that, then yet another scandal,” Oli said, raising further questions. “Now there are scandals of changing charges and withdrawing cases. Who will pay for the money misappropriated across the world? Will the Attorney General’s Office pay?”