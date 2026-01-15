Spread the love

Sunsari, Jan 15: Five people were killed when a truck carrying marble from Biratnagar to Rajbiraj overturned on the Hulaki Highway under Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality in Sunsari on Thursday morning. Three others were injured in the accident.

According to the Sunsari District Police Office, all five who died were from the same settlement in Barju Ward No. 1 of Sunsari. Police Superintendent Chandra Khadka identified the deceased as 32-year-old Birendra Gurung, 55-year-old Brahmadev Gurung, 50-year-old Tek Bahadur Gurung, Nishu Gurung, 28, and Chandra Bahadur Gurung, 55.

The truck, bearing registration number 1 Kha 4541, had four people, including the driver in the front cabin and five others in the back. The five passengers seated at the rear died after being crushed by the marble slabs. The three injured passengers from the cabin are receiving treatment at Biratnagar Nursing Home. Police said the driver is on the run.

People’s News Monitoring Service