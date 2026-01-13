Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 13: Rajendra Gurung, General Secretary and Secretariat Chief of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), has said that if the path to rewriting the constitution and a ‘new understanding’ is not opened, the party should decide not to take part in the upcoming elections.

Claiming that the current constitution has lost its legitimacy, he argued that participating in elections would be meaningless if they only serve to give validity to a failed system.

Sharing his views on social media on Tuesday, Gurung said the events of Bhadra 23 and 24 highlighted the need for structural reconstruction in the country. He stated, “The current constitution has completely failed to deliver national unity, political stability, and good governance. The problem lies not with the election date or the candidates, but with the system itself.”

Gurung emphasized that what the country needs now is a ‘new understanding’ among the king, political parties, and the post-Gen Z generation. He stressed that RPP should fight not for a few ministerial positions or power, but for systemic change.

“If the path to rewriting the constitution remains closed and proposals for a new understanding are rejected, RPP must decide not to participate in the elections,” Gurung said. He clarified that the decision to boycott would not be an act of retreat but a strong strategy based on moral and political pressure.

People’s News Monitoring Service