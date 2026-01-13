Spread the love

Dang, Jan 13: It has been confirmed that all nine people who died in a gas cylinder explosion in India were from Salyan district. Bharat Giri, chairperson of Siddhakumakh Rural Municipality, said the victims were residents of Ward No. 2, Takura, who had gone to India for work.

The deceased belonged to two families from the same village. Those killed include 33-year-old Dhan Bahadur BK, his 32-year-old wife Kavita BK, their 16-year-old daughter Radha, 10-year-old daughter Renuka, and their 22-month-old son Rajan. The other victims are 46-year-old Kashiram BK, his 32-year-old wife Tika BK, their 11-year-old daughter Anu, and their 7-year-old son Kiran.

Both families had been living in India for about two years for employment.

They died in a fire triggered by a gas cylinder explosion early Tuesday morning at Arki Bazaar in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Initial information suggests the cooking gas cylinder kept inside the room exploded while the family members were asleep.

